April 16 (UPI) -- Yvette Nicole Brown says Malcolm-Jamal Warner was her best on-screen kiss.

The 49-year-old actress and comedian said on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she begged Community creator Dan Harmon to let Warner play her on-screen husband on the show.

Advertisement

Brown and Warner played Shirley and Andre Bennett on Community, which had a six-season run from 2009 to 2015. Warner is best known for playing Theodore Huxtable on The Cosby Show.

On WWHL, Brown named Warner as her best on-screen kiss and said she was a fan of the actor before he joined Community.

"He was my husband on Community for I think three seasons," she said of Warner. "He was on, and I was a huge fan of Theo on The Cosby Show. I begged Dan Harmon to let Malcom be my husband on Community."

Brown also wanted to make sure that Shirley and Andre, who begin as divorced on Community, eventually reconcile.

"I said, 'Only if we reconcile,' because my mind was on the kiss. 'So if we reconcile, I'd like it to be Malcolm-Jamal Warner,'" she said. "We got remarried on the show, and I got to kiss my childhood crush, which was amazing."

Brown said she and Warner have since become "great friends."

Brown reunited with Harmon and several Community cast mates in May 2020 to perform a table read for COVID-19 relief.

Joel McHale, who played Jeff Winger on Community, said in an interview with The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in September that there's "a good chance" of a Community movie being made.

Brown now stars with John Stamos on the Disney+ series Big Shot, which premiered Friday. Stamos discussed his role as a girls' high school basketball coach at a recent panel.