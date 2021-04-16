April 16 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT took the stage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The K-pop group, Tomorrow X Together, performed its song "We Lost the Summer" during Friday's episode of the talk show.

The performance featured the members of TXT singing and dancing on a classroom-inspired set. The members also appeared on stages made to look like a school hallway and a cafeteria.

TXT also appeared in a behind-the-scenes video about the performance. The group said the song "tells the story of teens who are living in a completely changed world due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The theme of our Ellen Show performance is school in order to depict teenagers who have lost normalcy in their lives," the group added.

"We Lost the Summer" appears on TXT's EP Minisode1: Blue Hour, released in October. The mini album also features the singles "Blue Hour" and "Way Home."

TXT released a music video for "We Lost the Summer" in November and later shared a special video for the song.

The group released a trailer this week for its first animated film, The Doom's Night.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HeuningKai.