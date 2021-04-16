April 16 (UPI) -- J Balvin is going to be a dad.

The 35-year-old Columbian singer is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Argentinian model Valentina Ferrer.

Ferrer confirmed her pregnancy Thursday on Instagram by sharing the new cover of Vogue Mexico, which shows her baring her baby bump.

"Se va agrandado la familia," she captioned the post, which translates to "The family is expanding."

J Balvin commented with a heart emoji.

In the Vogue Mexico interview, Ferrer said the COVID-19 lockdown seemed like the perfect time to have a child.

"After quarantine, I said: 'This is my moment. No, not my moment. This is my baby's moment.'"

Ferrer also recalled the moment when she told Balvin about her pregnancy.

"He froze. He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. He stayed frozen," she said. "I told him in person, but that's how he reacted."

Balvin released his fourth studio album, Colores, in March 2020. He has released three singles thus far this year: "Ma' G," "Tu Veneno" and "Otra Noche sin Ti" with Khalid.

Ferrer is a model and former Miss Argentina who competed in the Miss Universe pageant in 2015.