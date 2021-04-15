April 15 (UPI) -- Diana Gabaldon will release the ninth book in her Outlander series in November.

The 69-year-old author shared a release date, Nov. 23, for the novel, titled Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, on Thursday.

Gabaldon also posted the U.K. cover for the new book, which features the same blue and gold color scheme as the U.S. version.

While responding to fans on Twitter, Gabaldon confirmed there will be a 10th and final novel in the Outlander book series, along with a prequel about Jamie Fraser's parents.

"I'm honestly and truly THRILLED to announce that We. Have. A. PUB DATE!! for BEES!" Gabaldon said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "So looking forward to sharing this book with you all!"

Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone picks up where the eighth novel, Written In My Own Heart's Blood (2014), left off. The new book will see Jamie and Clare's family reunited as Brianna, Roger and their children return to Fraser's Ridge in 1779 during the American Revolution.

"Having the family together is a dream the Frasers had thought impossible," an official description reads. "Meanwhile, the Revolutionary War creeps ever closer to Fraser's Ridge. And with the family finally together, Jamie and Clare have more at stake than ever before."

The Outlander book series inspired the Starz television series of the same name, which features Caitriona Balfe as Clare and Sam Heughan as Jamie. Production on Season 6 is underway and the show was renewed in March for a seventh season.