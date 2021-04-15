April 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Italian painter/inventor Leonardo da Vinci in 1452
-- British polar explorer James Clark Ross in 1800
-- Distiller Joseph E. Seagram in 1841
-- Author Henry James in 1843
-- Former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1894
-- Singer Bessie Smith in 1894
-- Actor Marian Jordan in 1898
-- Artist Arshile Gorky in 1904
-- Former North Korean leader Kim Il Sung in 1912
-- Businessman Alfred S. Bloomingdale in 1916
-- Harold Washington, the first black mayor of Chicago, in 1922
-- Country singer Roy Clark in 1933
-- Actor Elizabeth Montgomery in 1933
-- Actor Claudia Cardinale in 1938 (age 83)
-- Musician Dave Edmunds in 1944 (age 77)
-- Actor Amy Wright in 1950 (age 71)
-- Newspaper columnist Heloise Cruse Evans in 1951 (age 70)
-- Actor Emma Thompson in 1959 (age 62)
-- Belgium King Philippe in 1960 (age 61)
-- Actor Danny Pino in 1974 (age 47)
-- Country singer Chris Stapleton in 1978 (age 43)
-- Actor Luke Evans in 1979 (age 42)
-- Actor Seth Rogen in 1982 (age 39)
-- Singer/actor Ester Dean in 1986 (age 35)
-- Actor Samira Wiley in 1987 (age 34)
-- Actor Emma Watson in 1990 (age 31)
-- Actor Cody Christian in 1995 (age 26)
-- Actor Maisie Williams in 1997 (age 24)