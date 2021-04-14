April 14 (UPI) -- The 2021 JUNO Awards have been pushed back to June 6 in response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, according to a tweet by The JUNO Awards on Wednesday morning.

The virtual celebration was originally slated to take place on May 16 in Toronto, according to CBC Music. But with a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the city, organizers moved the date "out of an abundance of caution."

Advertisement

The awards will celebrate 50 years of Canadian music this year and will be broadcast nationwide on CBC and globally at cbcmusic.ca/junos. The Weeknd leads the ceremony with six nominations, making the R&B artist the most nominated artist this year. The Weeknd made history last year as the first solo Canadian to headline in the Super Bowl halftime show.

Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez, and JP Saxe all have five nominations each, while Celine Dion, Curtis Waters, Lennon Stella and Ali Gatie have three apiece. Tragically Hip will receive the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award this year.