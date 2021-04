Questlove, of The Roots, performs at Shamrock Fest in Washington on March 2010. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Questlove arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards on February 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Questlove arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Questlove arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Questlove has announced a new book titled "Music is History," that is set to be released on October 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Questlove announced Wednesday that he will be releasing a new book titled Music is History on Oct. 12, which will examine America over the past 50 years.

Questlove, in the book, will be choosing one song from each year starting from 1971 and diving into the track's cultural significance.

Music is History, from imprint Abrams Image, will explore the role American music has played in issues of race, gender, politics and identity.

Music is History will also include playlists centered around personal and playful themes that will touch on subjects such as hip-hop's relationship to music's past.

Questlove released the book's cover on Instagram.

"Here we'll look at the last 50 years of America through the prism of music, and the last fifty years of music through the prism of history," Questlove said.