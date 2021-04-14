April 14 (UPI) -- Queer Eye star Tan France is going to be a dad.

The 37-year-old television personality and his husband, Rob France, are expecting their first child via surrogate.

Advertisement

France shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a maternity photo-style picture of himself with a sonogram added to the image.

"So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic," France captioned the post.

"With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've wanted for SOooo many years," he said. "Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

Country music singer Maren Morris, model Martha Hunt and television personality Chrishell Stause were among those to congratulate Tan in the comments.

"Congrats Tan!! You'll make such a great parent!" Hunt wrote.

"Awwww!!! So happy for you-congratulations," Stause said.

France said in an interview with NPR's Terry Gross in 2019 that he "always wanted to be a father."

"I've wanted children since I was 19, 20. If I'd had a stable relationship at the time, I would have desperately tried to have children," France said.

"I was going to be a stay-at-home dad, which is something I've wanted for many, many, many years," he added. "And I actually -- crazily, I still want six. I don't know if that's going to happen, but yeah, I still want six children."

France and Rob France married in 2007.

Queer Eye co-stars Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness. In March 2020, the series was renewed for a sixth season that will take place in Austin.