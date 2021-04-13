April 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- British anti-government conspirator Guy Fawkes in 1570
-- Thomas Jefferson, third president of the United States, in 1743
-- Frank Woolworth, founder of the five-and-dime stores, in 1852
-- Outlaw Butch Cassidy in 1866
-- Novelist Nella Larsen in 1891
-- Alfred Butts, inventor of the game Scrabble, in 1899
-- Irish playwright Samuel Beckett in 1906
-- Author Eudora Welty in 1909
-- Atheist activist Madalyn Murray O'Hair in 1919
-- Actor Lyle Waggoner in 1935
-- Irish poet Seamus Heaney in 1939
-- Actor Paul Sorvino in 1939 (age 82)
-- Composer Bill Conti in 1942 (age 79)
-- Actor Tony Dow in 1945 (age 76)
-- Singer Al Green in 1946 (age 75)
-- Author/critic Christopher Hitchens in 1949
-- Actor Ron Perlman in 1950 (age 71)
-- Singer Peabo Bryson in 1951 (age 70)
-- Actor Peter Davison in 1951 (age 70)
-- Max Weinberg, band leader/Bruce Springsteen drummer, in 1951 (age 60)
-- Chess champion Garry Kasparov in 1963 (age 58)
-- Actor Caroline Rhea in 1964 (age 57)
-- Actor Rick Schroder in 1970 (age 51)
-- Singer Aaron Lewis in 1972 (age 49)
-- Actor Jonathan Brandis in 1976
-- Actor Glenn Howerton in 1976 (age 45)
-- Actor Allison Williams in 1988 (age 33)