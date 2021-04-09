April 9 (UPI) -- WrestleMania 37 will be a homecoming of sorts for WWE as the company hosts thousands of fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for the first time in a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also represents the first WrestleMania to stream live on Peacock in the U.S., with the NBCUniversal streaming service being the new home for the WWE Network. International fans can still view the event on the WWE Network.

WWE will be looking to make a splash in front of its live crowd, who will likely be overjoyed to be viewing professional wrestling live again. The live audience can make any big moments feel bigger as fans cheer or boo what happens on the grandest stage of them all.

As WWE enters into this transitional phase, who is most likely to win?

Here are the marquee matches scheduled to take place and UPI's predicted winners.

Saturday's matches

Bobby Lashley (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre finds himself in a word title match at WrestleMania once again after defeating Brock Lesnar last year inside of an empty arena. That huge victory was unfortunately hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, as fans could not help give the Scottish Warrior the WrestleMania moment that he deserves. Bobby Lashley, meanwhile, is heading into the showcase of the immortals as a first-time WWE Champion after just claiming the title in March. It feels wrong to take the title off of Lashley so quickly, but due to his group The Hurt Business imploding and WWE probably wanting McIntyre to finally be coronated in front of a crowd, Lashley will lose. Also, this main event-caliber clash could potentially open WrestleMania 37 as it would be the perfect match to welcome live fans back.

Predicted winner: Drew McIntyre

Sasha Banks (champion) vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship

As Bianca Belair recently stated on The Kelly Clarkson Show, herself and Banks will be "creating history" as two African-American women compete for a championship at WrestleMania for the first time ever. Belair is a rising star in WWE and earned this opportunity by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. Sasha Banks continues to be one of WWE's most valued grapplers with her profile growing even bigger after appearing in Star Wars series The Mandalorian. The Boss' star power makes a strong argument for her to win the match, but Belair seems poised, ready and deserving of becoming WWE's next big thing. If Lashley and McIntyre open the show, expect Banks and Belair to close out the first night of the main event.

Predicted winner: Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

WrestleMania is no stranger to celebrity guests as Bad Bunny, one of the biggest music stars in the world, steps into the ring for his first official match. The musician may surprise viewers with his wrestling ability as he has been training for the event and is a self-proclaimed WWE fan. Bad Bunny's popularity and relevance in the music industry make him and Priest the easy winners over The Miz and John Morrison who will no doubt help deliver an entertaining match that is sure to ignite social media. The Miz and Morrison are the perfect opponents for Bad Bunny and they can also help elevate Priest, who came to Raw from NXT earlier this year. Bad Bunny's frequent appearances on Raw and fondness for wrestling could mean that he is sticking around after WrestleMania 37.

Predicted winners: Bad Bunny and Damian Priest

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match

Shane McMahon continues to be somewhat of a staple at WrestleMania in recent years with a Steel Cage match being right up his alley. Shane O'Mac will more than likely use the cage to perform yet another high-flying stunt that he seemingly loves to do. McMahon will also probably receive help from Elias and Jaxson Ryker, but it won't be enough. Expect to see Braun Strowman run through all three men and cause destruction that only The Monster Among Men can.

Predicted winner: Braun Strowman

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day (champions) vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championships

WWE's most consistently great tag team The New Day are back at WrestleMania with a unique challenge against AJ Styles and his towering bodyguard, Omos. This is Omos' first match in WWE, bringing intrigue to the bout as it will be interesting to see what this giant can do inside the squared circle. WWE will be looking to showcase Omos, giving him and Styles the victory. Omos can't ask for a better or bigger in-ring debut.

Predicted winners: AJ Styles and Omos

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro

Seth Rollins and Cesaro are some of the most talented in-ring performers WWE has, setting the stage for what could turn into the best, most technical match of the night. Rollins is still getting his feet wet on SmackDown, while Cesaro has been steadily climbing the ranks on Friday nights. A victory for Cesaro would do wonders for his career, while Rollins has accomplished essentially everything there is to do in WWE. The winner, which is hard to decide, can easily be slotted into the title picture for the Universal Championship on SmackDown after WrestleMania 37.

Predicted winner: Cesaro

Naomi and Lana vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and Tamina in a Tag Team Turmoil match

The winner of this match will get to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for their Women's Tag Team Championships during night two of WrestleMania 37. This bout could also feature the inclusion of Carmella and Billie Kay, as Carmella hinted at hiring Kay for this match on SmackDown. That team has as good a chance as any to win the bout as it will allow Carmella to get revenge on her former sommelier Reginald, who has now aligned himself with Jax and Baszler. If Carmella and Kay don't ultimately join forces, then Naomi and Lana serve as the likeliest candidates as Lana has been feuding with Jax and Baszler for months.

Predicted winners: Naomi and Lana

Sunday's matches

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship

This is the hardest WrestleMania 37 match to predict as Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan can all conceivably win this main event match on Sunday. Reigns has elevated the Universal Championship and his cabal with Paul Heyman and cousin Jey Uso is routinely the best part of SmackDown every week. Reigns winning can continue his fantastic run and there are still worthy challengers out there that he can face like Cesaro or Big E. Edge, a Hall of Famer who won the Men's Royal Rumble match in January, is back for his second WrestleMania in a row since returning to WWE in 2020 after retiring due to injury in 2011. Edge was last in a world title match at WrestleMania 10 years ago, almost to the day. Edge has additionally returned to his old villainous ways, transforming back into the opportunistic Rated R-Superstar who will stop at nothing to obtain championship gold. Bryan on the other hand is a constant fan-favorite and a wildcard that can easily win any match he is placed into. Bryan famously defeated Randy Orton and Batista in a Triple Threat match to become champion at WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Can he pull it off again? As stated before this is a toss-up but Edge's history and recent return to his evil side gives him the slight...edge. Bryan has said on SmackDown that he isn't sure how many WrestleMania's he has left, potentially making this bout his final farewell.

Predicted winner: Edge

Asuka (champion) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley is the easy favorite to win as a victory will mark her true arrival in WWE after she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 last year. Ripley has also just joined the Raw roster and can use a big moment to launch her into superstardom. Asuka, meanwhile, was out briefly after being kicked in the head by Baszler on Raw and has also been handedly taken out by Ripley the past two weeks on the red brand. It would be unfair to end Asuka's title reign this way and WWE can highlight one of their most gifted stars with a victory at WrestleMania 37 before ultimately dropping the title to Ripley. Perhaps as soon as the Raw after WrestleMania 37 on Monday.

Predicted winner: Asuka

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

The Fiend is back from the dead and looking for revenge against his heated rival Randy Orton, who famously set The Fiend on fire in December. The Fiend will, of course, be joined by his demented partner Alexa Bliss and is sporting a new look with his mask now burned and charred. The Fiend and Bliss and sure to introduce supernatural elements during the contest as they try to finally bring down The Viper. The Fiend, and his human form Bray Wyatt, are good at getting revenge and Orton will be no exception.

Predicted winner: The Fiend

Big E (champion) vs. Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship

Apollo Crews has rejuvenated his career by embracing his Nigerian roots as he faces off against his nemesis Big E once again for the Intercontinental Championship. Big E has victories over Crews, setting the stage for Crews to finally one-up his adversary. Crews, on SmackDown, explained that in a Nigerian Drum Fight there are no rules or regulations, just a "beating so loud it sounds like a drum." Crews should get the win here after a brutal contest that can match their rivalry. Big E has been an entertaining and welcome Intercontinental Champion but it's high time that he move onto bigger things, such as the Universal Championship.

Predicted winner: Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul)

Kevin Owens clashes with his longtime rival and sometimes friend Sami Zayn who is being joined by YouTube, podcaster and boxer Logan Paul. Owens and Zayn always bring out the best in each other and this confrontation at WrestleMania could be their best meeting yet. Zayn has turned into a conspiracy theorist who believes that there is a conspiracy against him in WWE to keep him from winning matches. He has invited Paul as his special guest after the internet personality took interest in Zayn's documentary about how believes WWE is working against him. While Paul seemed less than impressed with the film's trailer, he seemed to be more bothered by Owens pushing him aside. Look for Paul to get physical during the match but Owens should walk away with the win here after he has suffered multiple defeats against Reigns. Owens has also teased jumping off the pirate ship located inside Raymond James Stadium.

Predicted winner: Kevin Owens

Riddle (champion) vs. Sheamus for the United States Championship

Riddle continues to be an entertaining part of Raw as he scooters around the locker room and interacts with multiple stars every Monday night. Riddle's United States Championship run is still early and WWE can get a lot more miles out of Riddle with the belt. Sheamus, meanwhile, doesn't need a championship to continue being the reliable and tough competitor that he is.

Predicted winner: Riddle

Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will also defend their titles against a team that will be determined during night one of WrestleMania 37. WrestleMania 37 takes place Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT.