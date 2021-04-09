April 9 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Sam Smith was presented with the GLAAD Award for Outstanding Music Artist in a virtual ceremony hosted by Niecy Nash Thursday night.

Schitt's Creek was named Outstanding Comedy Series and Star Trek: Discovery was voted Outstanding Drama Series.

The Happiest Season earned the honor for Outstanding Film -- Wide Release, The Boys in the Band won for Outstanding Film -- Limited Release and Disclosure won for Outstanding Documentary.

We're Here got the GLAAD Award for Outstanding Reality Program and The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo won the prize for Outstanding Children's Programming.

"Lilly Responds to Comments About Her Sexuality," a segment of the talk show, A Little Late with Little Singh, won for for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode.

Demi Lovato and former Glee cast members Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jessalyn Gilsig, Dot-Marie Jones, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Lauren Potter, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin, and Jenna Ushkowitz also took part in a tribute to the late Naya Rivera's character Santana Lopez.

Rivera drowned last year while swimming in a lake at the age of 33.

"The character Naya played, Santana Lopez, was groundbreaking for closeted queer girls like I was at the time," said Lovato, who played Santana's girlfriend, Dani, on the show.

"Her ambition and accomplishments inspired Latino women all over the world. That's the power of a show like Glee and, LGBTQ youth? You have the power, too. Follow GLAAD now and get involved in activism."