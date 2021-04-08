April 8 (UPI) -- Tom Holland is set to star in a new anthology series for Apple TV+ titled The Crowded Room, which has been given a series order from the streaming service.

The Crowded Room will explore the true stories of those who have struggled and learned to live with mental illness.

Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind) is writing and executive producing. The series is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency.

Holland, who recently starred in Apple original film Cherry, will star as the lead in the first season and executive produce. The 10-episode first season will be based on biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by author Daniel Keyes.

Holland will portray Milligan, the first person acquitted of a crime for having dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personality disorder.

Holland will next be seen as video game character Nathan Drake in Uncharted and will star in a third Spider-Man film.