April 8 (UPI) -- Sofia Richie and her rumored boyfriend, Elliot Grainge, are making their relationship Instagram official.

The 22-year-old model and Grainge, a music executive, confirmed dating rumors Wednesday in new photos on Richie's Instagram.

The slideshow features several photos of Richie with friends and includes a picture of Richie and Grainge kissing. Richie captioned the post with a black heart emoji.

Paris Hilton, a longtime friend of Richie's sister Nicole Richie, was among those to react in the comments.

"So happy for you sis!" Hilton wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Richie also posted a photo on Instagram Stories of herself and Grainge smiling and looking into each other's eyes.

Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday that Richie and Grainge are dating.

"They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia's brother, Miles," a source said. "It's very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes."

"Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun," the insider added.

Richie and Grainge appeared together in a mirror selfie in March.

Richie previously dated Keeping Up with the Kardashians regular Scott Disick, the ex-partner of Kourtney Kardashian.

Richie is the daughter of singer Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander, while Grainge is the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge.