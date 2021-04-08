April 8 (UPI) -- Katherine Webb and AJ McCarron are celebrating the birth of their third child.

The 31-year-old model and 30-year-old professional football player recently welcomed their third child, son Gunnar Cruz.

Webb shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding her baby boy.

"Hey baby boy welcome to the world. Gunnar Cruz McCarron. Your brothers are so excited to meet you," she captioned the post.

Singer Jessie James Decker and television personality Kamie Crawford were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Omg congratulations, he is absolutely beautiful! Love new baby smell!!!!!" Decker wrote.

"Gorgeous!!!! Congratulations," Crawford said.

Webb also posted a video on Instagram Stories of McCarron holding and kissing their newborn son.

Webb and McCarron married in July 2014 and have two other sons, Tripp, 4, and Cash, 2. The couple announced in October that they were expecting another son.

"And God said...BAM! YOU'RE A BOY MOM," Webb captioned a video of her family finding out the news. "PSA- prayers needed for my sanity."

Webb is a former Miss Alabama USA who later appeared as a model in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. McCarron has played for NFL teams including the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans.