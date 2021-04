Robin Wright arrives on the red carpet before the screening of "Les Fantomes d'Ismael (Ismael's Ghosts)" during the 70th annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 17, 2017. The actor turns 55 on April 8. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI. | License Photo

Patricia Arquette appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for "Escape at Dannemora" during the 25th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 27, 2019. The actor turns 53 on April 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Taylor Kitsch attends the premiere of "Only the Brave" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on October 8, 2017. The actor turns 40 on April 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Lewis Morris, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, in 1726

-- Actor Mary Pickford in 1892

-- Olympic figure skater/actor Sonja Henie in 1912

-- Actor María Félix in 1914

-- Former first lady Betty Ford in 1918

-- Comedian Shecky Greene in 1926 (age 95)

-- Composer Jacques Brel in 1929

-- Actor/former Ambassador to Mexico John Gavin in 1931

-- Journalist Seymour Hersh in 1937 (age 84)

-- Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan in 1938 (age 83)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member John Havlicek in 1940 (age 81)

-- Choreographer Michael Bennett in 1943

-- Rock musician Steve Howe in 1947 (age 74)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Gary Carter in 1954

-- Novelist Barbara Kingsolver in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor/singer John Schneider in 1960 (age 61)

-- Musician Julian Lennon in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Robin Wright in 1966 (age 55)

-- Actor Patricia Arquette in 1968 (age 53)

-- Actor Sung Kang in 1972 (age 49)

-- Navy SEAL veteran Chris Kyle in 1974

-- Actor Taylor Kitsch in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Gabriella Wilde in 1989 (age 32)

-- Actor Skai Jackson in 2002 (age 19)