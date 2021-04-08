April 8 (UPI) -- Video game Deathloop for the PlayStation 5 and PC has been delayed yet again, this time being pushed back to Sept. 14.

Game director Dinga Bakaba and art director Sebastien Mitton made the announcement on the official Deathloop Twitter account on Thursday.

The game comes from studio Arkane Lyon and publisher Bethesda Softworks. Deathloop was originally going to be released during the holiday season in 2020 before it was pushed back to Spring 2021 in August.

"We're committed to quality and preserving our team's ambitions for Deathloop while ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Arkane. We'll be using this extra time to accomplish our goal: create a fun, stylish and mind-bending player experience," the developers said.

"We apologize for the extended wait and thank you all for your passion and excitement. It is the fuel that powers our creativity and our hard work. We can't wait to show you more Deathloop soon!" they continued.

Players take on the role of assassin Colt, who is stuck on a deserted island where he keeps reliving the same day over and over again. Colt is tasked with eliminating a series of targets before the day ends and must contend with fellow assassin Juliana.

Deathloop also features a multiplayer mode where players can take on the role of Juliana and stop friends who are playing as Colt.