April 8 (UPI) -- The 2021 British Academy Film Awards will feature appearances by British royal Prince William and actress Priyanka Chopra.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) said in a press release Thursday that William, the duke of Cambridge, will give a speech Sunday at the BAFTA Film Awards.

William, who has served as president of BAFTA since 2010, will appear via video and deliver a speech celebrating the resilience of the film industry over the past year.

In addition, William will appear Saturday during the EE BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night event. William will lead a virtual conversation with costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup and hair designer Sharon Martin on filming in lockdown and the craft of filmmaking.

Television and radio personalities Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary will host the BAFTA Film Awards, which will air live from Royal Albert Hall in London Sunday on BBC One.

Chopra, Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, Pedro Pascal and other stars will present awards at the venue, while Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renée Zellweger will present awards via video from Los Angeles.

Liam Payne will give a special AR music performance. Other musical guests include Celeste, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Corinne Bailey Rae.

Nomadland and Rocks lead the list of nominations.