April 7 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced a new battle royale title for Nintendo Switch Online members based on Pac-Man titled Pac-Man 99.

Pac-Man 99 will be exclusively available to all Nintendo Switch Online members for free starting on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST.

Advertisement

The game, similar to the previously released Tetris 99, has players competing to be the last Pac-Man standing out of 99 total players.

Players will navigate the classic Pac-Man maze, trying to avoid and eat ghosts. Any ghosts that are defeated will be sent over to attack other opponents in the form of a Jammer Pac-Man. Players who run into a Jammer Pac-Man will be slowed down, leaving them more open to ghosts and elimination.

The Pac-Man maze will also have ghost trains, allowing players to eat multiple ghosts at the same time. Power-ups are also available such as the ability to move faster.

Players can purchase custom themes based on other classic Namco titles such as Galaga, Dig Dug and more.

Nintendo Switch Online costs $20 for one year and allows Switch owners to play games online and have access to classic Super NES games.