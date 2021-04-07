April 7 (UPI) -- Niecy Nash says Oprah Winfrey was among the first to know about her relationship with Jessica Betts.

The 51-year-old actress appeared on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she named the three celebrity friends she first told about her relationship with Betts, whom she married in August.

"All of my friends had a supportive reaction, because they want more than anything for me to be happy. But the first two celebrities I told ... the first three -- Sherri Shepherd, Ava DuVernay and the big O, Oprah Winfrey," Nash said.

Nash also named the wedding gift she got from Winfrey -- an oversized cashmere blanket.

"I got one of her favorite things, which is this beautiful cashmere blanket but it's jumbo. We wrap up in it in the movie room," she said.

Nash and Betts married in late August. Nash was previously married to Don Nash and Jay Tucker, and has three children, Dominic, Donielle and Dia, with Don Nash.

Nash said in an interview with Good Morning America in October that her love for Betts has "nothing to do" with gender.

"It has everything to do with being an amazing person, and this is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life," she said.

On WWHL, Nash also discussed working with DuVernay, Mindy Kaling and Jamie Lee Curtis. Nash confirmed she DMed DuVernay before landing a part in When They See Us.

Nash plays Raineesha Williams on Reno 911!, which returned as a Quibi revival in May 2020. She also portrays Desna Simms on the TNT series Claws, which was renewed for a fourth and final season in 2019.