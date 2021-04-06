April 6 (UPI) -- Paul Ritter, an actor who starred in HBO's Chernobyl and Channel 4's Friday Night Dinner, has died at the age of 54.

Ritter's agent confirmed his death to Variety in a statement. The actor died of a brain tumor.

The Guardian also confirmed Ritter's death.

"It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night. He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumor," the agent said.

"Paul was an exceptionally talented talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly," they continued.

Ritter portrayed Anatoly Dyatlov in Chernobyl and family patriarch Martin in Friday Night Dinner. He is set to appear in a 10th anniversary retrospective on Friday Night Dinner that will air on Channel 4 later this year and war drama Operation Mincemeat alongside Colin Firth.

"Devastated at this terrible sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with," Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper said on Twitter.

Ritter was also a stage actor and was nominated for an Olivier in 2006 for Coram Boy. He was nominated for a Tony in 2009 for The Norman Conquests.

He also had roles in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, James Bond film Quantum of Solace, Cold Feet and Belgravia.