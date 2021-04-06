April 6 (UPI) -- Lupita Nyong'o says she'll miss Chadwick Boseman's leadership while filming Black Panther 2.

The 38-year-old actress discussed Boseman, who died in August, and the upcoming Black Panther sequel during Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Boseman and Nyong'o played T'Challa, aka Black Panther, and Nakia, respectively, in the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther. Boseman died Aug. 28 at age 43 after privately battling colon cancer.

On Ellen, Nyong'o said she's still struggling to accept Boseman's death and will miss his leadership as the cast and crew films Black Panther 2.

Wow, it's still so hard for me to come to terms with his passing," Nyong'o said. "He was the, just, he led the movie with such compassion and just presence."

"When Chadwick came on set, he was present, and he brought his entire being to that movie. And he was just so humble, as well, you know. And that leadership will be missed," she added.

Nyong'o called Boseman her friend, adding that "it's hard to think of him in the past tense still." She said director Ryan Coogler will honor Boseman in the new Black Panther movie.

"I feel that what Ryan Coogler has planned very much honors him and his legacy, so I feel good about going back," the actress said.

Nyong'o said in an interview with Good Morning America in March that Coogler has some exciting ideas for Black Panther 2.

"It's gonna be different, of course, without our King to go back into that world, but I know that all of us are dedicated to reimagining or carrying on his legacy," she said of Boseman. "Ryan Coogler has some really, really exciting ideas that I look forward to bringing to life with the rest of the family."

Nyong'o also voices the title character in Super Sema, a new YouTube Originals animated series about an African superhero girl.