April 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Italian painter Raphael in 1483
-- Newspaper editor Joseph Medill in 1823
-- Journalist Lincoln Steffens in 1866
-- Radio commentator Lowell Thomas in 1892
-- Geneticist James Watson in 1928 (age 92)
-- Musician Andre Previn in 1929
-- Country singer Merle Haggard in 1937
-- Actor Billy Dee Williams in 1937 (age 84)
-- Drag racing legend Don "The Snake" Prudhomme in 1941 (age 80)
-- Producer/director Barry Levinson in 1942 (age 79)
-- Actor John Ratzenberger in 1947 (age 74)
-- Actor Marilu Henner in 1952 (age 69)
-- Actor Michael Rooker in 1955 (age 66)
-- Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa in 1963 (age 58)
-- Rock singer Black Francis, born Charles Thompson IV in 1965 (age 56)
-- Actor Paul Rudd in 1969 (age 52)
-- Actor Zach Braff in 1975 (age 46)
-- Actor Candace Cameron Bure in 1976 (age 45)
-- Actor Eliza Coupe in 1981 (age 40)
-- Model Hilary Rhoda in 1987 (age 34)
-- Actor Charlie McDermott in 1990 (age 31)
-- Actor Miranda May in 1996 (age 25)
-- Actor Peyton List in 1998 (age 23)