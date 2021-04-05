April 5 (UPI) -- The Weeknd will be donating $1 million towards relief efforts in Ethiopia amid conflict in the region.

"My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction," the singer said on Twitter Sunday.

"I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Programme and encourage those who can to please give as well," he continued.

The Weeknd additionally posted a link to World Food Program USA where others can donate as well.

Eritrean forces have been fighting leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front in the region since November after Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia said the TPLF launched an attack on the Ethiopian National Defense Force.

The conflict has resulted in thousands being killed and the exodus of more than 50,000 civilian refugees to Sudan.

The Weeknd, in February, rescheduled his After Hours tour for 2022.