April 5 (UPI) -- Gloria Henry, who portrayed mother Alice Mitchell on the classic Dennis the Menace television series, has died at the age of 98.

Henry's daughter Erin Ellwood confirmed her death to The Hollywood Reporter. Ellwood said she died at her home in Los Angeles Saturday, one day after her birthday.

Erin Ellwood also confirmed her mother's death on Instagram.

"She was such an incredible woman in so many ways. This last year with her has been beautiful and heartbreaking. Thank you all for following me and supporting me on this journey - this beautiful land mine. Goodbye Momma, I love your guts forever," Erin Ellwood said alongside a photo of Henry.

Henry's son Adam Ellwood additionally confirmed his mother's death on Facebook.

Henry's Dennis the Menace character Alice Mitchell was the mother of the titular troublemaker, portrayed by Jay North. Herbert Anderson starred as father Henry Mitchell.

Dennis the Menace ran for 146 episodes across four seasons from 1959 to 1963. The series is based on the newspaper comic strip of the same name by Hank Ketcham.

Henry also starred in movies including Bulldog Drummond Strikes Back, Adventures in Silverado, Riders in the Sky, Air Hostess, Miss Grant Takes Richmond with Lucille Ball and William Holden and more.

The actress additionally appeared in shows My Little Margie, Father Knows Best, Perry Mason, The Life of Riley, Newhart, Simon & Simon, Silver Spoons, Dallas, Doogie Howser M.D. and Parks and Recreation, which marks her final role.