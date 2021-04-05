April 5 (UPI) -- Bill Burr announced on Monday a 2021 U.S. comedy tour, produced by Live Nation.

Burr will begin the tour on July 2 in Las Vegas at the Cosmopolitan before wrapping up on Dec. 30 in Phoenix at the Arizona Federal Theater.

Advertisement

The tour will include rescheduled dates with tickets for those shows on sale now. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates.

The rescheduled dates include stops in Las Vegas, Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and at the Coca-Cola Roxy, Reno, Nev., at the Grand Theater, Valley Center Calif., at The Events Center, and Indianapolis at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.

Tickets for new dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Burr's official website.

Here is the full list of dates for Bill Burr's 2021 U.S. comedy tour

July 2 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at The Cosmopolitan

July 3 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at The Cosmopolitan

Aug. 28 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live Arena Casino

Aug. 28 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live Arena Casino

Sept. 3 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sept. 4 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sept. 5 -- Bethlehem, Pa., at Wind Creek Event Center

Sept. 5 -- Bethlehem, Pa., at Wind Creek Event Center

Sept. 15 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Amphitheater

Sept. 16 -- Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Fox Theatre

Oct. 2 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Mystic Lake Casino

Oct. 2 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Mystic Lake Casino

Oct. 14 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Oct. 14 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Oct. 15 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Oct. 16 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 16 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 21 -- Long Beach, Calif., at Long Beach Terracc Theater

Nov. 5 -- Reno, Nev., at Grand Theater

Nov. 6 -- San Jose, Calif., at Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 11 -- Detroit, Mich., at Fox Theatre

Dec. 10 -- Valley Center, Calif., at The Events Center

Dec. 16 -- Indianapolis at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Dec. 16 -- Indianapolis at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Dec. 17 -- Indianapolis at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Dec. 18 -- Indianapolis at Clowes Memorial Hall

Dec. 30 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theater