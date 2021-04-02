April 2 (UPI) -- The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT and TBS.
The one-hour show will be prerecorded and won't feature a host, red carpet or a set, according to Variety.
"We're looking at trying to do a unique award ceremony in an hour and leave people saying, which they very rarely do [with an awards show], 'Man, I wish we had more,'" executive producer Todd Milliner said in March.
The show will instead feature comedy bits and "I Am An Actor" mini-speeches from performers, along with winner announcements and an "In Memoriam" segment.
Riz Ahmed, Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, Daveed Diggs, Ethan Hawke, Dan Levy, Jason Sudeikis, Lily Collins and other stars will appear during the broadcast.
Nominees include late actor Chadwick Boseman, the cast of the TV comedy Schitt's Creek and the cast of the period drama The Crown.
How to Watch
The show begins Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT and TBS. It will also be available to stream on Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
The People, Entertainment Weekly & TNT: Screen Actors Guild Awards Pre-Show will live stream at 8 p.m. EDT on the SAG Awards website.
Participants
Riz Ahmed, Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, Daveed Diggs, Ethan Hawke, Dan Levy, Jason Sudeikis, Lily Collins, Common, Ted Danson, Cynthia Erivo, Josh Gad, Henry Golding, Mindy Kaling, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Daisy Ridley and Mary Steenburgen will appear during the broadcast.
Nominees
Best Actor in a TV Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Laura Linney, Ozark
Julia Garner, Ozark
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Best Ensemble in a TV Drama
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Best Actor in a TV Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Nicholas Holt, The Great
Best Actress in a TV Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Best Ensemble in a TV Comedy
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Film
Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress in a Film
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Ensemble in a Film
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7