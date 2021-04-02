April 2 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are married.

The 42-year-old television personality and 43-year-old rapper, born Jay Jenkins, married Thursday at an intimate wedding at their Atlanta home.

Mai shared a photo on Instagram of herself descending a staircase in her Galia Lahav wedding gown.

"You will forever be my 'I Do.' Mrs. Jeannie Mai Jenkins," she captioned the post.

Mai's The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon, The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba and actress Grace Byers were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"CONGRATULATIONS MRS. JENKINS," Bailon wrote.

"Congratulations!!!!! You are stunning!!!!!" Inaba added.

"YAAASSSS!!!! Come on, blushing BRIDE! SO stunning and congratulations to you both!!" Byers said.

Mai and Jeezy met in 2018 when Jeezy was a guest on The Real and got engaged in April 2020. Jeezy originally planned to propose during a trip to Vietnam but surprised Mai at home after the trip was canceled to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Vogue, Mai and Jeezy said they initially wanted to marry at Lake Como or in the south of France. The couple decided to move forward with a small wedding at home after Jeezy's mother's death in February.

"We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate. But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID," Mai said.

"After Jeezy's mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends," she added.

Mai has co-hosted The Real since its premiere in 2013. Jeezy released his 12th studio album, The Recession 2, in November.