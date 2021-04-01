April 1 (UPI) -- Former Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham says new interest in the show helps keep it alive for her.

The 54-year-old actress celebrated the show's renewed popularity during Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Advertisement

Graham played Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls, which originally aired for seven seasons on the WB/CW from 2000 to 2007 and had a revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, on Netflix in 2016. The show has seen a resurgence in popularity through streaming on Netflix.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Graham said Gilmore Girls today is "way more popular" than during its original run.

"We were on opposite Friends. No one even really knew we were on. It was a miracle every year we got picked up," the star said. "The people who liked it, liked it but it wasn't like a big hit. And no, it's crazy -- people, new generations keep watching it."

"I mean, it keeps it alive for me, I guess, and it's fun because it's, you know, different groups of people are finding it and different generations," she added. "I just don't want to get to the age where I'm frightening to children, you know? Where they're like, 'Where's Lorelai? What happened?'"

Gilmore Girls followed Lorelai and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), a mother and daughter living in the fictional small town of Stars Hollow, Conn. The show celebrated its 20th anniversary in October.

"Your kindness and devotion to this show have brought me so much joy over the years. I'm so grateful, to say the least, and I love you all," Graham tweeted at the time.

Graham presently plays Alex on the Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.