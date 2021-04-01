April 1 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff is introducing her newborn daughter.

The 33-year-old actress and singer shared a photo of Mae James, her one-week-old daughter with Matthew Koma, Wednesday on Instagram.

The black and white picture shows Mae lying on her back and looking at the camera. Next to her is a card with information including her name and birth date.

"Most people post this on the first day..... but you're a 3rd child Mae Mae .... soooo it's happening on the 7th... happy week earth side little bit! We love you so...." Duff captioned the post.

Duff also has a 2-year-old daughter, Banks Violet, with Koma, and a 9-year-old son, Luca Cruz, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. She announced Mae's birth last week with a photo of Banks in a bathtub.

"I'm a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!" Duff wrote.

Duff shared a photo Saturday of herself and Banks holding baby Mae in a birthing tub as Koma and Luca look on.

"Mae James Bair- we LOVE you beauty 3-24/21 @laurenguilfordbirths," she captioned the post.

Duff and Koma married in December 2019 and announced in October that they were expecting another child.

Duff plays Kelsey Peters on the TV series Younger, which will return for a seventh and final season in April. Duff wrapped filming on the show in February.