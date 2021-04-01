April 1 (UPI) -- New mom Bindi Irwin is celebrating her first week with her newborn daughter.

The 22-year-old television personality and conservationist posted photos Thursday of Grace Warrior, her daughter with her husband, Chandler Powell.

One picture shows Irwin smiling for the camera as she and Powell cradle their baby girl. Another photo shows Grace sleeping.

"Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old. This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love," Irwin captioned the post.

Irwin gave birth to Grace last week on her first wedding anniversary with Powell.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life," she wrote on Instagram. "Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter."

Irwin and Powell named their daughter after relatives, including Irwin's father, late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," Irwin said.

Irwin and Powell married in March 2020 and announced in August that they were expecting their first child.

Irwin is the daughter of Terri Irwin and Steve Irwin, who died at age 44 in September 2006. Her brother, Robert Irwin, 17, said on Good Morning America this month that he can't wait to take Irwin's daughter on adventures.

"I'm gonna be taking her on every adventure," Robert Irwin said. "You know, she's gonna learn how to feed crocodiles and ride motorbikes. And she'll be running the zoo by the time she's five years old."

Irwin and her family star on the Animal Planet series Crikey! It's the Irwins, which is in the midst of a third season.