March 31 (UPI) -- Diana the Musical -- starring Jeanna de Waal as the titular princess -- is set to open on Broadway Dec. 1.

Diana was in previews in March 2020 when all New York theaters were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most have yet to reopen.

The musical was taped in 2020 and will stream on Netflix starting Oct. 1.

"The chance to share our show, first with Netflix's global audience, and then welcoming a live audience back on Broadway, is something we've all been dreaming about for more than a year. We could not be more thrilled to finally share both the film and the Broadway musical with the world," the musical's producers said in a statement Tuesday.

Tickets for the live show are now on sale through Nov. 20, 2022 via Telecharge.com, according to the Diana website.

The musical is about humanitarian and fashion icon Diana Spencer, who married Britain's Prince Charles and gave birth to Princes William and Harry before she was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997 at the age of 36.

Interest in the princess has increased recently as she became an important character in the Netflix drama, The Crown.

Emma Corrin won a Golden Globe for playing her.