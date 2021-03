Kate Micucci arrives at the world premiere of "Moana" at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on November 14, 2016. The actor turns 41 on March 31. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Ewan McGregor attends the premiere of "Christopher Robin" at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif., on July 30, 2018. The actor turns 50 on March 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Pope Pius IV in 1499

-- French philosopher Rene Descartes in 1596

-- Pope Benedict XIV in 1675

-- German composer Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685

-- Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn in 1732

-- Poet Edward FitzGerald in 1809

-- Boxer Jack Johnson, the first African American to hold the heavyweight title, in 1878

-- Educator/writer Muriel Hazel Wright in 1889

-- Actor/singer Richard Kiley in 1922

-- United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez in 1927

-- Actor William Daniels in 1927 (age 94)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Gordie Howe in 1928

-- Fashion designer Liz Claiborne in 1929

-- Author John Jakes in 1932 (age 89)

-- Actor Shirley Jones in 1934 (age 87)

-- Actor Richard Chamberlain in 1934 (age 87)

-- Trumpeter/bandleader/music entrepreneur Herb Alpert in 1935 (age 86)

-- Political commentator Michael Savage in 1942 (age 79)

-- Actor Christopher Walken in 1943 (age 78)

-- Actor Gabe Kaplan in 1945 (age 76)

-- Actor Rhea Perlman in 1948 (age 73)

-- Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor/former football player Ed Marinaro in 1950 (age 71)

-- Guitarist Angus Young in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor Ewan McGregor in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor Kate Micucci in 1980 (age 41)

-- Rocker Jack Antonoff in 1984 (age 37)