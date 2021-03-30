March 30 (UPI) -- William Shatner is the latest celebrity to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, the company announced on Tuesday.

Shatner will be inducted as part of the class of 2020 during the 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony on April 6. The class of 2020 never got to have an event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The Star Trek icon first appeared on WWE programming in 1995 as a guest on Jerry 'The King; Lawler's talkshow, King's Court. The actor performed a monkey flip on Lawler.

Shatner returned the next week on Raw to accompany Bret 'The Hitman' Hart to the ring as he faced Jeff Jarrett. Shatner attacked Jarrett's partner, Road Dogg.

The 90-year-old was also a special guest host on Raw in 2010 and was the narrator for WWE Network series, WWE Breaking Ground.

WWE has inducted multiple celebrities and athletes who have appeared on its shows over the years including Snoop Dogg, Pete Rose, Mr. T, Mike Tyson, Kid Rock, Drew Carey, Arnold Schwarzenegger and former President Donald Trump.

Kane, Rob Van Dam, Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff and The Great Khali are part of the Hall of Fame class of 2021. The Hall of Fame class of 2020 also includes The nWo, Dave Bautista, aka Batista, John 'Bradshaw' Layfield, Nikki and Brie Bella, the late British Bulldog and Jushin 'Thunder' Liger.