March 30 (UPI) -- The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television announced on Tuesday the nominees for the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards with Schitt's Creek leading the field with 21 nominations.

Schitt's Creek, which has wrapped up its sixth and final season, was nominated for Best Comedy Series along with Letterkenny, Kim's Convenience, Baroness von Sketch Show and Workin' Moms.

Schitt's Creek co-creators and stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy are nominated for Best Lead Actor along with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee for Kim's Convenience and Jared Keeso for Letterkenny.

Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy of Schitt's Creek are nominated for Best Lead Actress, Comedy, alongside Jean Yoon for Kim's Convenience, Dani Kind for Workin' Moms and Catherine Reitman for Workin' Moms.

Vikings, Burden of Truth, Cardinal: Until the Night, Departure and Transplant are nominated for Best Drama series. Cardinal: Until the Night and Trickster both earned 15 nominations in total.

Blood Quantum, on the film side, leads with 10 nominations.

Beans, Funny Boy, Nadia, Butterfly, The Nest and Underground are nominated for Best Motion Picture.

Michelle Pfeiffer is nominated for Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for French Exit along with Carrie Coon for The Nest, Carmen Moore for Rustic Oracle, Rosalie Pépin for Vacarme and Madeleine Sims-Fewer for Violation.

Saul Williams is nominated for Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Akilla's Escape alongside Michael Greyeyes for Blood Quantum, Alex Wolff for Castle in the Ground, Lance Henriksen for Falling and Joakim Robillard for Underground.

A full list of nominees can be found on the official Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television website. The 2021 Canadian Screen Awards will take place virtually on May 20.