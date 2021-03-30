March 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Spanish painter Francisco Jose de Goya in 1746

-- German chemist Robert Bunsen, inventor of the Bunsen gas burner, in 1811

-- English author Anna Sewell in 1820

-- Civil War spy Mary Elizabeth Bowser in 1839

-- English social reformer Charles Booth in 1840

-- Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh in 1853

-- Irish dramatist Sean O'Casey in 1880

-- Philanthropist Brooke Astor in 1902

-- Singer Frankie Laine in 1913

-- TV host Peter Marshall in 1926 (age 95)

-- Actor Richard Dysart in 1929

-- Actor John Astin in 1930 (age 91)

-- Actor Warren Beatty in 1937 (age 84)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jerry Lucas in 1940 (age 81)

-- Rock musician Graeme Edge in 1941 (age 80)

-- British blues/rock guitarist Eric Clapton in 1945 (age 76)

-- Actor Robbie Coltrane in 1950 (age 71)

-- Actor Paul Reiser in 1957 (age 64)

-- Rapper MC Hammer, born Stanley Burrell, in 1962 (age 59)

-- Singer Tracy Chapman in 1964 (age 57)

-- Television commentator Piers Morgan in 1965 (age 56)

-- Singer Celine Dion in 1968 (age 53)

-- Actor Mark Consuelos in 1971 (age 50)

-- Singer Norah Jones in 1979 (age 42)

-- Country singer Justin Moore in 1984 (age 37)

-- Country singer Thomas Rhett in 1990 (age 31)