March 29 (UPI) -- Noel Clarke is set to be honored with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award at the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced.

Clarke will receive the award during the BAFTA Film Awards opening night ceremony in London on April 10. The awards show will then air live April 11 on BBC One with Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary serving as hosts.

Advertisement

The opening night ceremony will feature behind-the-scenes footage highlighting the creative process behind the nominated films. Eight BAFTA winners will be announced.

Clarke wrote and starred in the Hood trilogy, which includes 2006's Kidulthood and 2008's Adulthood and 2016's Brotherhood, which he directed. The actor and filmmaker co-founded his own production company Unstoppable Entertainment, which has produced over 10 films including The Fight from Jessica Hynes.

Clarke also co-created and stars in Bulletproof and can be currently seen in SAS: Red Notice. Clarke has additionally starred in Dr. Who as Mickey Smith.

"Thank you BAFTA for this acknowledgement and recognition of my work over the past two decades. I will endeavor to continue to make ground-breaking work and open doors for underrepresented people that may not often get a chance," Clarke said in a statement.

Nomadland and Rocks lead this year's nominees at the BAFTA Film Awards with seven nominations each. The BAFTA Film Awards is an annual event honoring the best British and international contributions to film.