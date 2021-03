Amy Sedaris arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. The actor turns 60 on March 29. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- John Tyler, 10th president of the United States, in 1790

-- Baseball pitching legend Cy Young in 1867

-- First lady Lou Hoover in 1874

-- Rep. Frances P. Bolton in 1885

-- Actor/singer Pearl Bailey in 1918

-- Walmart founder Sam Walton in 1918

-- Political commentator John McLaughlin in 1927

-- Actor Scott Wilson in 1942

-- Former British Prime Minister John Major in 1943 (age 78)

-- Actor Eric Idle in 1943 (age 78)

-- Greek composer Vangelis, born Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, in 1943 (age 78)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Walt Frazier in 1945 (age 76)

-- Karen Ann Quinlan, the focus of arguments over the "right to die" when she fell into an irreversible coma, in 1954

-- Football Hall of Fame member Earl Campbell in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor Brendan Gleeson in 1955 (age 66)

-- Gymnast Kurt Thomas in 1956

-- Actor Christopher Lambert in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Amy Sedaris in 1961 (age 60)

-- Model Elle Macpherson in 1964 (age 57)

-- Actor Lucy Lawless in 1968 (age 53)

-- Former tennis star Jennifer Capriati in 1976 (age 45)