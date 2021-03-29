March 29 (UPI) -- Emma Stone has given birth to her first child with husband Dave McCary.

People magazine confirmed that the actress, 32, has given birth to a baby girl. Representatives for Stone could not be reached for comment.

E! News also confirmed the birth of the baby girl, citing a source.

TMZ reported that Stone gave birth on March 13 in the Los Angeles area, citing sources.

News about Stone being pregnant surfaced in January. McCary, 35, is a former Saturday Night Live segment director.

Stone and McCary met in 2016 when the Hollywood star hosted Saturday Night Live and appeared in a sketch that McCary directed. The pair announced their engagement in December 2019 before getting married in 2020.

Stone will next be seen as 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella, which is set for release on May 28.