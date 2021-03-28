March 28 (UPI) -- U.S. pop music star and actress Lady Gaga posted on Instagram Sunday a photo of herself hugging a giant basket of flowers.

"When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey. I can't wait to be home with you and our dogs, that's all I need," the singer captioned the image.

The photo got nearly 2 million "likes" in the first few hours it was online.

Sunday was her 35th birthday.

Lady Gaga is in Italy filming the movie, House of Gucci, with Adam Driver.

She has been dating Michael Polansky for more than a year.