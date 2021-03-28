March 28 (UPI) -- Younger actress and Lizzie McGuire alum Hilary Duff has shared the first photo of her youngest child.

"Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," Duff, 33, captioned a photo of her cradling the newborn while sitting in a home birth tub with her 2-year-old daughter Banks Violet.

Looking on from outside the tub are Duff's 9-year-old son Luca Cruz and her husband Matthew Koma.

The family portrait got almost 2 million "likes" since it was posted on Saturday.

On Friday, Duff shared a photo of Banks in a bathtub.

It was captioned, "I'm a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!"

Duff did not reveal the sex, name or birthday of her new baby until a day later, however.