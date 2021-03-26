March 26 (UPI) -- Tina Turner tells her life story in documentary Tina, Emilio Estevez puts on ice skates again for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and comic book Invincible turns into an adult animated series this weekend.

In addition, Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman star in The Father, Oprah Winfrey interviews Amanda Gorman for The Oprah Conversation and The NAACP Image Awards are taking place.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'The Father' -- VOD

Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins star in this Oscar-nominated film, which is coming to video-on-demand services on Friday. Hopkins portrays an aging, independent man who refuses help from his daughter, played by Colman. Hopkins character starts to question his loved ones and his own mind as he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances.

'Tina' -- HBO, HBO Max

HBO dives into the life and career of Tina Turner in this new documentary film, which airs Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on HBO. The film is also available on HBO Max. Tina will explore how Turner overcame struggles such as her abusive marriage to Ike Turner and made a celebrated comeback. Turner, Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey and more make appearances.

TV

'Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' -- Disney+

Emilio Estevez returns to hockey and reprises his role as coach Gordon Bombay in Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which premieres Friday on Disney+. Estevez helps out a new rag-tag team of young hockey players which was started by Lauren Graham after her son is kicked off the Mighty Ducks.

'Cocktails and Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy' -- Discovery+

Ina Garten is interviewing and making cocktails with Melissa McCarthy in this special, which arrives Friday on Discovery+. McCarthy and Garten will be mixing drinks together virtually while having a one-on-one conversation.

'Invincible' -- Amazon

Invincible is an adult animated series based on the the Robert Kirkman comic book series of the same name, which comes to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Steven Yeun voices Mark Grayson, the teenage son of the world's most powerful hero. J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, Zachary Quinto, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Mahershala Ali, Jon Hamm, Ezra Miller and more also provide voices.

'Solar Opposites' Season 2 -- Hulu

Solar Opposites is back for a second season, which premieres Friday on Hulu. The adult animated comedy, from Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan of Rick & Morty fame, follows a team of four aliens who crash land on earth and begin living in suburban America.

'Inside Pixar: Foundations' -- Disney+

Disney's Inside Pixar documentary series continues with a new batch of episodes titled Foundations, which come to Disney+ on Friday. The new episodes will explore how the animation studio creates characters, uses camera techniques and uses light and color in their films.

'Nailed It: Double Trouble!' -- Netflix

Nailed It returns with a new twist as teams of two compete against each other in the latest season of this baking competition series, which comes to Netflix on Friday. The teams will trying to earn the $10,000 cash prize. Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres will be joined at the judge's table by Lil Rey Howery, Bobby Lee, Brian Posehn and A$AP Ferg.

'Super Sema' -- YouTube

YouTube is releasing five new episodes of its kids animated series Super Sema, which arrive for free on Friday. Super Sema is executive produced by Lupita Nyong'o. The new episode will feature Sema and her brother MB saving their town of Dunia from a robot villain.

'The Oprah Conversation' -- Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey will be interviewing inaugural poet Amanda Gorman on the next installment of The Oprah Conversation, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Winfrey and Gorman will discuss Gorman's literary heroes and poem The Hill We Climb that Gorman recited at President Joe Biden's inauguration.

'The Irregulars' -- Netflix

A ragtag group of young investigators are on the case in The Irregulars, which comes to Netflix on Friday. The dark drama takes place in Victorian London, in the same world as Sherlock Holmes. McKell David, Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari, Harrison Osterfield, Darci Shaw, Royce Pierreson and Henry Lloyd-Hughes star.

The NAACP Image Awards -- BET, CBS, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER, Logo

The annual NAACP Image Awards, which honors people of color across television, music, literature and film, will conclude Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT. The awards show will have a live broadcast across BET, CBS, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER and Logo. Eddie Murphy will be honored with the Hall of Fame award.

'Saturday Night Live' with Maya Rudolph -- NBC

Maya Rudolph is hosting the next installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. Jack Harlow is the musical guest. Rudolph has been appearing on the series as Vice President Kamala Harris.

'City on a Hill' Season 2 -- Showtime

City on a Hill continues with its second season, which airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on Showtime. Corrupt FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) is looking to exploit Boston's criminal justice system with assistant district attorney DeCourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) trying to stop him.