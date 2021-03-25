"Shadow and Bone," a new series based on the Leigh Bardugo novel, is coming to Netflix in April. Photo courtesy of Netflix

March 25 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch Shadow and Bone, a fantasy series based on the Leigh Bardugo novel, and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, a sitcom starring Jamie Foxx, in April.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Advertisement

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in April:

April 1

Magical Andes Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Prank Encounters Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Tersanjung the Movie (Netflix Original)

Worn Stories (Netflix Original)

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles Season 1

The Time Traveler's Wife

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

April 2

Concrete Cowboy (Netflix Original)

Just Say Yes (Netflix Original)

Madame Claude (Netflix Original)

The Serpent (Netflix Original)

Sky High (Netflix Original)

April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion Part 3 (Netflix Original)

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (Netflix Original)

April 7

The Big Day Collection 2 (Netflix Original)

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (Netflix Original)

Snabba Cash (Netflix Original)

This is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist (Netflix Original)

The Wedding Coach (Netflix Original)

April 8

The Way of the Househusband (Netflix Original)

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (Netflix Original)

Night in Paradise (Netflix Original)

Thunder Force (Netflix Original)

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn (Netflix Original)

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn Seasons 1-4

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1

Mighty Express Season 3 (Netflix Original)

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix Original)

April 14

The Circle Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (Netflix Original)

Law School (Netflix Original)

The Soul (Netflix Original)

Why Did You Kill Me? (Netflix Original)

April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die (Netflix Original)

April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy (Netflix Original)

Ajeeb Daastaans (Netflix Original)

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Mexico Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Into the Beat (Netflix Original)

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This (Netflix Original)

The Zookeeper's Wife

April 18

Luis Miguel: The Series Season 2 (Netflix Original)

April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks Season 3

April 20

Izzy's Koala World Season 2 (Netflix Original)

April 21

Zero (Netflix Original)

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough (Netflix Original)

Stowaway (Netflix Original)

April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone (Netflix Original)

Tell Me When (Netflix Original)

April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma (Netflix Original)

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 28

Sexify (Netflix Original)

Headspace Guide to Sleep (Netflix Original)

April 29

Things Heard & Seen (Netflix Original)

Yasuke (Netflix Original)

April 30

The Innocent (Netflix Original)

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix Original)

Pet Stars (Netflix Original)

The Unremarkable Juanquini Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Coming soon:

The Disciple (Netflix Original)

Searching for Sheela (Netflix Original)

Podcasts coming in April:

Behind the Scenes: Shadow and Bone, April 28

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in April:

April 2

Honey: Rise Up and Dance

April 4

Backfire

April 11

Time Trap

April 12

Married at First Sight Season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning Season 1

April 13

Antidote

April 14

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard

April 15

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant

April 19

Carol

The Vatican Tapes

April 20

The Last Resort

April 21

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass Seasons 1-3

April 22

Liv and Maddie Seasons 1-4

April 23

Mirror Mirror

April 24

Django Unchained

April 26

The Sapphires

April 27

The Car

Doom

April 28

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

April 30

17 Again

Blackfish

Can't Hardly Wait

Den of Thieves

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Am Legend

Jumping the Broom

Kingdom Seasons 1-3

Knock Knock

Palm Trees in the Show

Platoon

Runaway Bride

Snowpiercer

The Green Hornet

The Indian in the Cupboard

Waiting