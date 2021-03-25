March 25 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch Shadow and Bone, a fantasy series based on the Leigh Bardugo novel, and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, a sitcom starring Jamie Foxx, in April.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in April:
April 1
Magical Andes Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Prank Encounters Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Tersanjung the Movie (Netflix Original)
Worn Stories (Netflix Original)
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
The Pianist
The Possession
Secrets of Great British Castles Season 1
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
White Boy
Yes Man
April 2
Concrete Cowboy (Netflix Original)
Just Say Yes (Netflix Original)
Madame Claude (Netflix Original)
The Serpent (Netflix Original)
Sky High (Netflix Original)
April 3
Escape from Planet Earth
April 4
What Lies Below
April 5
Coded Bias
Family Reunion Part 3 (Netflix Original)
April 6
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (Netflix Original)
April 7
The Big Day Collection 2 (Netflix Original)
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (Netflix Original)
Snabba Cash (Netflix Original)
This is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist (Netflix Original)
The Wedding Coach (Netflix Original)
April 8
The Way of the Househusband (Netflix Original)
April 9
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (Netflix Original)
Night in Paradise (Netflix Original)
Thunder Force (Netflix Original)
April 10
The Stand-In
April 11
Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
April 12
New Gods: Nezha Reborn (Netflix Original)
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn Seasons 1-4
April 13
The Baker and the Beauty Season 1
Mighty Express Season 3 (Netflix Original)
My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix Original)
April 14
The Circle Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (Netflix Original)
Law School (Netflix Original)
The Soul (Netflix Original)
Why Did You Kill Me? (Netflix Original)
April 15
Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die (Netflix Original)
April 16
Arlo the Alligator Boy (Netflix Original)
Ajeeb Daastaans (Netflix Original)
Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday
Crimson Peak
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Mexico Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Into the Beat (Netflix Original)
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This (Netflix Original)
The Zookeeper's Wife
April 18
Luis Miguel: The Series Season 2 (Netflix Original)
April 19
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks Season 3
April 20
Izzy's Koala World Season 2 (Netflix Original)
April 21
Zero (Netflix Original)
April 22
Life in Color with David Attenborough (Netflix Original)
Stowaway (Netflix Original)
April 23
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone (Netflix Original)
Tell Me When (Netflix Original)
April 27
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma (Netflix Original)
Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 4 (Netflix Original)
April 28
Sexify (Netflix Original)
Headspace Guide to Sleep (Netflix Original)
April 29
Things Heard & Seen (Netflix Original)
Yasuke (Netflix Original)
April 30
The Innocent (Netflix Original)
The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix Original)
Pet Stars (Netflix Original)
The Unremarkable Juanquini Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Coming soon:
The Disciple (Netflix Original)
Searching for Sheela (Netflix Original)
Podcasts coming in April:
Behind the Scenes: Shadow and Bone, April 28
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in April:
April 2
Honey: Rise Up and Dance
April 4
Backfire
April 11
Time Trap
April 12
Married at First Sight Season 9
Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning Season 1
April 13
Antidote
April 14
Eddie Murphy: Delirious
The New Romantic
Once Upon a Time in London
Thor: Tales of Asgard
April 15
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
April 19
Carol
The Vatican Tapes
April 20
The Last Resort
April 21
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass Seasons 1-3
April 22
Liv and Maddie Seasons 1-4
April 23
Mirror Mirror
April 24
Django Unchained
April 26
The Sapphires
April 27
The Car
Doom
April 28
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
April 30
17 Again
Blackfish
Can't Hardly Wait
Den of Thieves
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Am Legend
Jumping the Broom
Kingdom Seasons 1-3
Knock Knock
Palm Trees in the Show
Platoon
Runaway Bride
Snowpiercer
The Green Hornet
The Indian in the Cupboard
Waiting