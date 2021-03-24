Former child actor Houston Tumlin has died at the age of 28. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

March 24 (UPI) -- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby actor Houston Tumlin has taken his own life, officials confirmed Wednesday. He was 28.

Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans told Deadline and People that Tumlin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at his Alabama home on Tuesday night.

TMZ said the former child actor served in the Army's 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell and also worked repairing telephone lines.

Talladega Nights is his only screen credit. He played Walker Bobby, the son of Will Ferrell's character Ricky Bobby, in the 2006 comedy.

"Truly heartbroken and stunned at Houston's passing," tweeted the film's director Adam McKay.

"He was a joyful and talented person. Will never forget the laughs and good times we had. Sending love and prayers to his family and friends."