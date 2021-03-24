March 24 (UPI) -- The team behind Nomadland won the Producers Guild of America Award for Outstanding Producer of a Theatrical Movie on Wednesday.

Also honored were the producers of the animated feature Soul, televised or streamed film Hamilton and the documentary My Octopus Teacher.

Picking up additional awards were the teams that made the TV drama series The Crown, TV comedy series Schitt's Creek, the limited TV series The Queen's Gambit and TV Game & Competition series RuPaul's Drag Race.

Tracee Ellis Ross delivered the opening remarks for the event, which was virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.