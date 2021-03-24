March 24 (UPI) -- British royal Zara Tindall is a mom of three.

Tindall, 39, the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips and the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, welcomed her third child, son Lucas Philip, with her husband, Mike Tindall, on Sunday.

Advertisement

Mike Tindall, 42, shared the news during Wednesday's episode of his The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast.

"Sunday got even better because a little baby boy at my house," he said.

Mike Tindall, a former professional rugby player, said Tindall gave birth on the bathroom floor of their Gloucestershire home.

"He arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to the hospital," Mike Tindall said. "It was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

The couple's rep confirmed the birth in a statement Wednesday.

"Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall," the rep said.

Tindall and Mike Tindall married in July 2011 and have two other children, daughters Mia Grace, 7, and Lena Elizabeth, 2. The couple announced in December that they were expecting another child.

Tindall is the cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry. Her cousin Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child, August Philip, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in February.