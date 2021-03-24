March 24 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The 27-year-old singer performed his song "Anyone" during Wednesday's episode of the ABC morning show.

"Hey, GMA. Here's a special performance of 'Anyone' that you can only see right here, right now," Bieber said while introducing the clip.

"Anyone" appears on Bieber's new album, Justice, released last week alongside his music video for "Peaches." Following its release, Justice broke the single-day streaming record on Spotify with over one billion streams.

Justice also features the singles "Holy," "Lonely" and "Hold On." Bieber performed "Hold On" on Monday's episode of GMA.

In January, Bieber released an "On the Road" version of his music video for "Anyone" featuring his wife, model Hailey Baldwin. The video features moments from the couple's winter trip to the desert.

"'Anyone' is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song," Bieber previously said. "It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility."

Bieber and Baldwin married in September 2018. Bieber said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December that he wants to have as many kids as possible with Baldwin.

"I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," he said. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do."