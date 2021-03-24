March 24 (UPI) -- Ashley Tisdale is a new mom.

The 35-year-old singer and actress welcomed her first child, daughter Jupiter Iris, with her husband, Christopher French, on Tuesday.

Tisdale shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and French holding onto their baby girl's hand.

"Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21," she captioned the post.

Actresses Lea Michele, Lauren Lapkus and Haylie Duff were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations beautiful mama!" Michele wrote.

"Congratulations to you and Chris!!" Lapkus added.

"Welcome baby Jup!" Duff said.

Tisdale and French married in 2014 and announced in September that they were expecting. The couple shared the news shortly after their sixth wedding anniversary.

"Chris you truly have made me a better version of myself because you keep inspiring me everyday," Tisdale said on their anniversary. "Your heart is pure, you would do anything to make me happy, through the ups and downs you are my solid rock."

"I'm so grateful I get to be your wife," she added. "I love you and after all this time I'm still into you."

Tisdale played Sharpay Evans in Disney Channel's High School Musical movies. She most recently voiced Candace Flynn in the animated film Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.