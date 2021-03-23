March 23 (UPI) -- Prince's Paisley Park, the late musician's home and studio, will be open to fans for free on April 21 to mark the fifth anniversary of his death.

Fans can make advance reservations to check out the location, which is described as Prince's creative sanctuary.

Paisley Park is normally Prince's museum and is located in Chanhassen, Minn. Limited reservations are available and limited on-site parking will be available with fans being advised to use a ride share instead.

Visitors will be required to wear masks and each visit will be timed. Fans can also leave flowers and mementos in front of the Love Symbol statue that is located outside the Paisley Park entrance.

Prince died at the age of 57 in April 2016. An autopsy report showed that the singer had died from a fatal, self-administered dose of fentanyl, a powerful painkiller.

"Prince's passing remains incomprehensible to all of us. We celebrate his life and legacy every day at Paisley Park, a place that Prince wanted to share with the world. So, on this day especially, we acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people's lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respects," Alan Seiffert, Paisley Park executive director said in a statement.