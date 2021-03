Britain's Princess Eugenie (R) and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony in Windsor on October 12, 2018. Eugenie turns 31 on March 23. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Brett Young performs on stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Concerts at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on September 21, 2019. The country singer turns 40 on March 23. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Culinary expert Fannie Farmer in 1857

-- Florence Ellinwood Allen, first woman on a state supreme court, in 1884

-- Psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900

-- Actor Joan Crawford in 1905

-- Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910

-- Inventor Bette Nesmith Graham in 1924

-- Roger Bannister, the first person to run the mile in under 4 minutes, in 1929

-- Land speed racing pioneer Craig Breedlove in 1937 (age 84)

-- Former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938

-- Musician Ric Ocasek in 1949

-- Musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 68)

-- Television analyst/former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 70)

-- Author Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 69)

-- Former ExxonMobil CEO/Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 1952 (age 69)

-- Actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 64)

-- Musician Damon Albarn in 1968 (age 53)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jason Kidd in 1973 (age 48)

-- Actor Randall Park in 1974 (age 47)

-- Actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 45)

-- Actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 45)

-- Gossip blogger Perez Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., in 1978 (age 43)

-- Country singer Brett Young in 1981 (age 40)

-- Country singer Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 35)

-- Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 31)

-- Actor Vanessa Morgan in 1992 (age 29)

-- Basketball player Kyrie Irving in 1992 (age 29)