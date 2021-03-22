Amy Adams plays Anna Fox in "The Woman in the Window," a new film coming to Netflix in May. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

March 22 (UPI) -- Shadow and Bone, Jupiter's Legacy, The Woman in the Window and other books are being adapted for film and television this spring.

New adaptations will open in theaters and debut on streaming services in March, April and May.

Some big-name stars are attached to movies and TV series based on books and comic book series. Here's a rundown:

'A Study in Scarlet' and 'The Sign of the Four'

These 1887 and 1890 detective novels by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle take place in the Sherlock Holmes universe. The books feature the Baker Street Irregulars, a group of street urchins who run errands and gather intelligence for Holmes.

Netflix is developing a new series, The Irregulars, inspired by the Baker Street Irregulars. In the show, the Irregulars work for Dr. Watson, Holmes' friend and associate, and help solve supernatural crimes.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for The Irregulars in February that hints at a "darkness" in London. The series stars Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Holmes, Royce Pierreson as Watson and Thaddea Graham as Bea, the leader of the Irregulars.

The Irregulars premieres March 26 on Netflix.

'French Exit'

The 2018 dark comedy book by Patrick deWitt centers on Frances Price, a wealthy widow, and her son, Malcolm Price. After losing most of her money, Frances, Malcolm and their pet cat, Small Frank, move to a friend's apartment in Paris.

DeWitt wrote the screenplay for a new film based on his novel. The movie is directed by Azazel Jacobs and stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Frances and Lucas Hedges as Malcolm.

Pfeiffer, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy for her portrayal of Frances, said in February that she understood the dark humor woven throughout the film.

French Exit opens in theaters April 2.

'The Secrets She Keeps'

The 2017 psychological thriller novel by Michael Robotham follows Agatha, a grocery store employee, and Meghan, a wife and mother with a popular parenting blog. When Agatha and Meghan's lives collide, explosive secrets threaten to destroy everything they hold dear.

Australia's Network Ten adapted the book as a TV series that will air on AMC in the United States. The show is written by Sarah Walker and Jonathan Gavin and stars Laura Carmichael as Agatha and Jessica De Gouw as Meghan.

The Secrets She Keeps will premiere April 19 on AMC.

'Shadow and Bone'

The 2012 fantasy book by Leigh Bardugo is the first novel in her Grishaverse series of books. The story follows Alina Starkov, a teenage orphan who learns she is a Grisha, a person with the ability to manipulate the elements.

Netflix is developing a new series based on Shadow and Bone and Bardugo's book Six of Crows. The show is created by Eric Heisserer and stars Jesse Mei Li as Alina, Ben Barnes as the Darkling and Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev.

Netflix shared photos from Shadow and Bone in January that show Alina (Li) sharing a moment with Mal (Renaux), her childhood friend. Netflix previously teased Morozova's stag, an ancient and magical creature.

Shadow and Bone premieres April 23 on Netflix.

'Without Remorse'

The 1993 thriller novel by Tom Clancy takes place in his Jack Ryan universe. The book provides an origin story for John Kelly, aka John Clark, a former Navy SEAL who seeks revenge after his lover, a former prostitute, is tortured and killed.

Paramount Pictures is adapting the book as a new film starring Michael B. Jordan as Clark. The movie is directed by Stefano Sollima and co-stars Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith and Guy Pearce.

Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for the film in March that shows Clark (Jordan) uncover an international conspiracy while seeking revenge for the murder of his pregnant wife.

Without Remorse premieres April 30 on Amazon Prime Video. Jordan will also play Clark in an upcoming Rainbow Six film.

'The Mosquito Coast'

The 1981 book by Paul Theroux is told from the perspective of Charlie Fox, a 14-year-old boy whose father, Allie Fox, moves their family from Hatfield, Mass., to Honduras. The story follows the family as Allie attempts to create a utopia in the jungle.

Apple TV+ is adapting the novel as a new series starring Theroux's nephew Justin Theroux as Allie. The book was previously adapted as a 1986 film starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and River Phoenix.

The TV series is created and executive produced by Neil Cross and co-stars Melissa George and Logan Polish. Apple shared a trailer for the show in February that shows Allie's daughter, Dina (Polish), questioning why he has moved their family.

The Mosquito Coast's first two episodes will premiere April 30 on Apple TV+.

'All Things Cease to Appear'

The 2017 thriller novel by Elizabeth Brundage centers on George Clare, a professor who moves with his wife, Catherine, and their young daughter to a small town in New York. Secrets emerge about the Clares' marriage and the previous occupants of the house.

Netflix is adapting the book as the new film Things Heard and Seen. The movie is directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini and stars Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer and F. Murray Abraham.

Things Heard and Seen premieres April 30 on Netflix.

'Jupiter's Legacy'

The comic book series, written by Mark Millar and illustrated by Frank Quitely, follows the Union, the world's first generation of superheroes, and their children, who struggle to live up to their parents' feats and expectations.

Netflix is adapting the series as a new show starring Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris and Andrew Horton. Sang Kyu Kim serves as showrunner.

Netflix released a first look teaser for the show in March featuring Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson, aka the Utopian, Daniels as Walter Sampson, aka Brainwave, and Bibb as Grace Sampson, aka Lady Liberty.

Jupiter's Legacy premieres May 7 on Netflix.

'The Woman in the Window'

The 2018 thriller novel was written by Daniel Mallory under the pen name A.J. Finn. The story follows Anna Fox, a reclusive and agoraphobic woman who suspects her neighbor has been murdered.

20th Century Studios adapted the book as a new film starring Amy Adams as Anna, Gary Oldman as Alistair Russell, Julianne Moore as Jane Russell and Fred Hechinger as Ethan Russell. Joe Wright directed the movie.

20th Century Studios previously shared a trailer for the film that shows Anna (Adams) befriending Jane (Moore) and later witnessing her murder.

The Woman in the Window will premiere May 14 on Netflix.

'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

The 2016 neo-Western book by Michael Koryta follows Jace Wilson, a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder. Jace is hidden and put in the care of Ethan and Allison Serbin, a couple running a wilderness survival program for troubled teens, but is pursued by the two killers.

Warner Bros. Pictures is adapting the novel as a new film starring Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen and Jon Bernthal. Koryta co-wrote the screenplay for the film, which is directed by Taylor Sheridan.

Those Who Wish Me Dead will open in theaters and premiere on HBO Max on May 14.